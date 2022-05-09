Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Envista in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Envista’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Envista stock opened at $44.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.64. Envista has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $52.03.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $631.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.30 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Envista by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Envista by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $287,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $244,243.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,755.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,829 shares of company stock worth $7,852,658 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

