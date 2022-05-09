Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Franco-Nevada Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.70.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $150.54 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $124.95 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.07.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.82%.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.