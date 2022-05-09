Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Franco-Nevada Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.
Franco-Nevada stock opened at $150.54 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $124.95 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.07.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.82%.
About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franco-Nevada (FNV)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.