Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Franco-Nevada Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FNV. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$228.00 to C$227.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$144.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$240.00 to C$260.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$199.64.

TSE:FNV opened at C$193.98 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$158.27 and a 12 month high of C$216.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$200.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$183.65. The company has a current ratio of 17.39, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of C$37.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.76.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$413.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$400.86 million.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Director David Harquail sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$201.38, for a total transaction of C$4,027,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,864 shares in the company, valued at C$28,366,488. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$201.48, for a total value of C$1,007,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,215 shares in the company, valued at C$9,512,689.34. Insiders have sold 57,553 shares of company stock worth $11,502,552 over the last 90 days.

About Franco-Nevada (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.