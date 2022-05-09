Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Glaukos in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.46). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Get Glaukos alerts:

GKOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.89.

Shares of GKOS opened at $41.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average is $51.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 7.31. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $87.24.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $182,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,237,000 after purchasing an additional 56,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17,470.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,408,000 after purchasing an additional 668,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth $29,779,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glaukos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.