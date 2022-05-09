Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.23) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.44). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $26.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.09. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $41.73.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. The company had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

