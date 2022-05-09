Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issued By Barrington Research

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HSIC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

HSIC opened at $85.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.58. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $70.25 and a twelve month high of $92.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,658,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,937,000 after buying an additional 55,242 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,421,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 401,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,326,000 after buying an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 7.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after buying an additional 16,539 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $2,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

