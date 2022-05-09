Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Invitae Co. Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Invitae in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.80). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Invitae’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.59) EPS.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. Invitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS.

NVTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.07.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $5.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $209,992.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,651,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 15.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,248 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,790,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invitae by 18.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

