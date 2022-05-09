Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Issued By Oppenheimer

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ITT in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $726.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Shares of ITT opened at $71.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.78. ITT has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 84,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth $1,400,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ITT by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.94%.

ITT Company Profile (Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.