Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kura Oncology in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.51). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.98) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $11.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a market cap of $784.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.39. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $26.41.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kura Oncology by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

