Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mayville Engineering in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE MEC opened at $8.24 on Monday. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.06 million, a P/E ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 145.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

