Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Tutor Perini Co. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Tutor Perini in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TPC opened at $9.75 on Monday. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $498.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.51). Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $952.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Tutor Perini’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

