Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Issued By Cormark

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Uni-Select in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 6th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.42. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$504.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$495.37 million.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.07.

TSE:UNS opened at C$28.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 1,081.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Uni-Select has a 1-year low of C$12.33 and a 1-year high of C$33.64.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

