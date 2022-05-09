Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Issued By Edison Inv. Res (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPMGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Edison Inv. Res cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

WPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$77.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.36.

Shares of TSE:WPM opened at C$56.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.66 billion and a PE ratio of 26.70. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$45.76 and a 1 year high of C$65.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$60.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPMGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$350.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$361.35 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 26.75%.

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Haytham Henry Hodaly sold 47,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$2,825,187.83. Also, Director John Brough sold 955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.52, for a total transaction of C$58,751.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at C$92,280. Insiders sold 135,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,228,933 in the last three months.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

