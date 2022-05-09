Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $460.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BFAM has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.56.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $86.21 on Monday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $171.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.00. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.