Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Issued By SVB Leerink

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.63). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $9.68 on Monday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $566.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 279.96% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc acquired 1,478,978 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,789,780.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 18,051,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,513,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,718 shares of company stock valued at $33,648. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 24,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,554,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 33,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $221,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

