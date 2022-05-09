Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Issued By Wedbush

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hanesbrands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HBI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

NYSE:HBI opened at $12.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 93.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 10.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

