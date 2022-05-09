Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Issued By Oppenheimer

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Insulet in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.99 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PODD. Raymond James lowered their target price on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.71.

PODD stock opened at $205.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 5.81. Insulet has a 1 year low of $191.26 and a 1 year high of $324.81. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.31 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.56.

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,162.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,112.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,678 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Insulet by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

