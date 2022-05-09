Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Janus Henderson Group plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Janus Henderson Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Janus Henderson Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.13.

Shares of JHG opened at $27.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average is $38.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.45. Janus Henderson Group has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.90 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz bought 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.41 per share, with a total value of $24,307,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward P. Garden bought 201,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,177,888.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,658,787 shares of company stock worth $85,656,066. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

