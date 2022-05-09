Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Open Lending Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Open Lending in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Open Lending’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LPRO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LPRO opened at $14.11 on Monday. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $21.12.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wind Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,615,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Open Lending by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,086,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,630,000 after buying an additional 1,392,801 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Open Lending by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,526,000 after buying an additional 1,334,307 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,345,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

