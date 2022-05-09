Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Palomar Holdings, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palomar in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $52.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.20. Palomar has a 12 month low of $44.01 and a 12 month high of $97.18.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Palomar had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palomar by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 72.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palomar by 4.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Palomar by 4.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Palomar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $88,185 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

