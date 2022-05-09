Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.35). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

PRTK stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.86. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 378.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,664 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

