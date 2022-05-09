Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Parkland Co. Issued By Cormark (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Cormark increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Parkland in a report released on Friday, May 6th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

PKI has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC reduced their price target on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their price target on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parkland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.17.

PKI opened at C$35.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 54.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$34.73. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$31.18 and a 52-week high of C$41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.50 billion.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total transaction of C$215,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 666,130 shares in the company, valued at C$23,930,720.25.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

