Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for ProPetro Holding Corp. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for ProPetro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.81 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. ProPetro’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. R. F. Lafferty boosted their target price on ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ProPetro from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProPetro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE:PUMP opened at $13.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.14 and a beta of 2.51. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $16.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towle & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 4,473,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,610 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 145,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $473,218.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,380.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

