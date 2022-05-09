Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Talkspace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Talkspace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Talkspace’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 47.62% and a negative net margin of 60.31%. The company had revenue of $29.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TALK. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Talkspace from $2.25 to $1.70 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talkspace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.27.

Shares of OTCMKTS TALK opened at $1.30 on Monday. Talkspace has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $200.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Talkspace by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Talkspace by 41.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Talkspace by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Talkspace during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Gil Margolin sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.

