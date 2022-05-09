Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for TransMedics Group, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransMedics Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.33). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for TransMedics Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

TMDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TransMedics Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $27.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 5.11. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.91 million, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.79.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 59.72% and a negative net margin of 119.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

In other TransMedics Group news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $37,965.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,592.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 48,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $1,452,569.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,497,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,016 shares of company stock worth $1,643,354 in the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 52,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 42.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 21.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 35,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

