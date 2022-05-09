Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Trisura Group Ltd. Issued By Cormark (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research report issued on Friday, May 6th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.
Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$106.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$102.00 million.
Trisura Group stock opened at C$35.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.84. Trisura Group has a 52 week low of C$29.12 and a 52 week high of C$49.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72.
Trisura Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.
Featured Articles
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.