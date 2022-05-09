Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:WSC)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $508.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.67 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

WSC opened at $34.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.74. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $4,900,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca L. Owen purchased 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

