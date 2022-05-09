Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Yum! Brands, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yum! Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yum! Brands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.31.

YUM opened at $115.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $111.63 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

