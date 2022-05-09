Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Decreased by Analyst

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Black Diamond Group in a report released on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

TSE BDI opened at C$4.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.58. The firm has a market cap of C$258.84 million and a P/E ratio of 12.82. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of C$3.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.65.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$96.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.90 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 20,108 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$90,486.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$545,679. Also, Senior Officer Tobias Gerald Labrie sold 8,200 shares of Black Diamond Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total transaction of C$37,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$742,509. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,416 shares of company stock valued at $215,380.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

