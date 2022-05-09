Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. Cut by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booking in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $15.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $18.70. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Booking’s Q3 2022 earnings at $57.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $25.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $102.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $128.29 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BKNG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,790.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,194.23 on Monday. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,796.45 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,182.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2,319.63. The company has a market capitalization of $89.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $4.82. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.26) earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 26.6% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,033,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,646,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 29,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,648,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Booking by 21.1% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares in the company, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

