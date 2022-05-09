Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Reduced by Raymond James (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Raymond James reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.
Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$316.57 million for the quarter.
Centerra Gold stock opened at C$11.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.87. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$8.21 and a 12-month high of C$13.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -12.38%.
About Centerra Gold (Get Rating)
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.
