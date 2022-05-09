Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chuy’s in a research note issued on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $24.35 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $461.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.81. Chuy’s has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.35 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 159.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 77,750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 8.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

