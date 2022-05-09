Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Decreased by Analyst

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Comstock Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRK. Mizuho boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $7.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $16.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.22.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 410.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,743,000 after buying an additional 6,336,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,289,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,883,000 after buying an additional 334,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,525,044 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,610,000 after buying an additional 852,596 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,202,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,309 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 24.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,050,000 after purchasing an additional 615,750 shares during the period. 34.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

