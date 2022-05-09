Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for CONSOL Energy Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) – B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CONSOL Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.35. B. Riley also issued estimates for CONSOL Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $22.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.10 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CEIX. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE CEIX opened at $53.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06. CONSOL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.26. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,396.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

In other CONSOL Energy news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $294,069.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,931.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

