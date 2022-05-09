Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Denny’s Co. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Denny’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denny’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of DENN opened at $10.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $664.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $18.28.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $103.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.13 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 52.44% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denny’s during the 1st quarter worth about $412,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Denny’s by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Denny’s by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

