Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Decreased by Analyst

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Envista in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Envista had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE NVST opened at $44.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.22. Envista has a twelve month low of $37.60 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 10,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $544,393.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 5,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $238,378.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,829 shares of company stock valued at $7,852,658 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Envista by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Envista by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth $84,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

