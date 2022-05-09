Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a report released on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Floor & Decor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.62.

FND stock opened at $75.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $73.38 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.58.

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,314,000 after buying an additional 333,429 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 1.3% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,110,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,954,000 after buying an additional 40,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,756,000 after buying an additional 206,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,024,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,218,000 after buying an additional 242,775 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,664,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,070,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

