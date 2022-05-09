Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Franchise Group, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a report released on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.51. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $38.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.42. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the first quarter worth $342,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 62.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 55.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 103,248 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the first quarter worth $1,580,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in Franchise Group by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 335,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 108,023 shares in the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franchise Group (Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.