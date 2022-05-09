Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Lifted by Analyst

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Freshpet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freshpet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.40.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $64.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $63.52 and a 12-month high of $183.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,234,000 after acquiring an additional 73,474 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,164,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,477,000 after purchasing an additional 208,604 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,897,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,202,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,528,000 after purchasing an additional 52,744 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

