Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for G1 Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:GTHX)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for G1 Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.95). Wedbush also issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

GTHX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock opened at $5.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.14. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $24.12. The company has a market capitalization of $216.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.17). G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 708.20% and a negative return on equity of 107.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 61.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.