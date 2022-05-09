Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gentherm in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on THRM. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentherm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $67.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.65 and its 200-day moving average is $80.96. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $99.00.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.31 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 3,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 47.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 29.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 22.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

