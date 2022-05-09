Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins cut their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.22.
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$988.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$913.07 million.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.217 dividend. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 11.62%.
In other news, Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 42,759 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total value of C$2,035,892.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,729,083.30.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile (Get Rating)
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
