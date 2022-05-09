Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. Lowered by National Bank Financial (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins cut their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $30.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $43.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 20.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth $3,010,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 137,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 405.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.