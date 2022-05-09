Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. Lowered by National Bank Financial (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.
Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.81 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.
Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $30.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $43.63.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 20.30%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth $3,010,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 208,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 137,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 405.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.
About Gildan Activewear (Get Rating)
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.