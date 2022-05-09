Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Gildan Activewear Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GIL. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.22.

Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$39.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$49.35. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$38.91 and a twelve month high of C$55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 10.02.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$988.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$913.07 million.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Chamandy sold 42,759 shares of Gildan Activewear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.61, for a total transaction of C$2,035,892.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,341 shares in the company, valued at C$11,729,083.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.62%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.