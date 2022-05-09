Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.43). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.55) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.13 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.74% and a negative net margin of 146.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.42.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $26.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.09. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

