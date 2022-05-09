Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Green Plains Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Green Plains in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($1.09). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $781.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $32.13 on Monday. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $25.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Green Plains during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 25.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

