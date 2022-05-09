Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Hanesbrands Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hanesbrands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hanesbrands’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

