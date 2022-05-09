Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Hercules Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. The business had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HTGC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Compass Point cut shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

NYSE HTGC opened at $17.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.40. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.30%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

