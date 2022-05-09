Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Ingevity Co. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ingevity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ingevity’s FY2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Get Ingevity alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

NYSE NGVT opened at $67.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average is $69.32.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 521.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.