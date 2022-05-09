Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

NYSE:ICE opened at $99.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.54. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $98.67 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,743.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

